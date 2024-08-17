Phoenix Suns Troll Brooklyn Nets on Social Media
Ahead of any major professional sports schedule release, there's always one social media team who takes the opportunity to boost their engagement. This remains true for the Phoenix Suns, whose X account spent majority of August 15 taking shots at opposing franchises.
Of the satire posts, Phoenix took aim at Brooklyn residents, claiming citizens of the borough often side with the New York Knicks over the Nets.
While the post likely didn't ruffle too many feathers, Phoenix unnecessarily just placed a massive target on their back. There will certainly be a little extra added motivation for Cam Johnson when he takes on his former team on November 27.
The narrative Phoenix's joke tried to drive is tired. Yes, the Knicks are and always will be one of the most valuable and recognizable brands in existence. Thanks to Bob Windrem of NetsDaily, we know the gap between New York and Brooklyn has shrunk exponentially. Barclays center sold out 99% of their games last season, just .6% less than that of Madison Square Garden.
Given the panic that ensued following the Suns' disastrous playoff exit back in April, it's ironic that they are the first franchise to try and stir things up online. The social media team must have a short memory, as they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in a complete meltdown.
Is Phoenix presently better than the Nets? Sure, but Brooklyn actually has a future ahead of them. And the best part about all of it, is the Nets' future will be built entirely off of the Suns' first-round picks. How sweet is that?
