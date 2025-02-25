Nick Nurse Acknowledges Poor ‘Overall Vibe’ in Sixers’ Blowout Loss As Woes Continue
The season can't end quickly enough for the Philadelphia 76ers. An injury-riddled year may have hit a new low Monday in a blowout loss at home to the Chicago Bulls, 142-110. The Sixers trailed by as many as 50 points in the game.
After the clock finally hit zero, Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse hung his head as he acknowledged that things were not going great for his team. To put it succinctly, the vibes are off.
"Just the overall vibe was really poor from the start," Nurse said to reporters postgame. "I think that giving up 39, almost 40 [points] again in the first quarter just kind of set the tone for the game. And there just didn't seem to be a lot of energy or life or vibe tonight."
Paul George, who scored 19 points in the loss to Chicago, shared the same sentiment with a bleak look at what's ahead.
“We’ve shown no sign of a team that will compete and, you know, we just don't have the habits of a champion or a playoff contending team,” George said postgame via Adam Aaronson.
The Sixers fell to 20-37 on the season, sitting at No. 12 in the Eastern Conference. They travel to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks (37-20) on Wednesday.
Philly lost a heartbreaker to the Brooklyn Nets Saturday as Sixers star Joel Embiid sat on the bench through the fourth quarter. ESPN's Shams Charania reported Sunday that Embiid is “considering alternative options, such as surgery, for his injured left knee.”
With Philly's poor record, it may be time to shut Embiid down, hope for a high draft pick and look toward next season. The Sixers will keep their draft pick this year if it's one of the first six picks. If the pick falls beyond that range, the selection heads to the Oklahoma City Thunder.