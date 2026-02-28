Nikola Jokic’s Death Stare During Lu Dort Dust-Up Became an Instant Meme
Nuggets star Nikola Jokić isn’t usually one to lose his temper during NBA games, but one moment from Friday night’s tilt against the Thunder seemed to really get under his skin.
Jokić was involved in a fourth-quarter altercation with Thunder wing Lu Dort after Dort appeared to trip Jokic by sticking out his leg. Dort was ejected for committing a Flagrant 2 foul, deemed “unnecessary and excessive with a high potential for injury,” but not before Jokić angrily went after Dort.
Immediately after the foul, Jokić was seen getting up in Dort’s face which caused Thunder big man Jaylin Wiliams to step in and defend his teammate. The Nuggets star looked just about ready to throw a punch at Williams but held himself back, and tempers continued to flare in the ensuing scrum. At one point, as Jokić and Williams remained entangled, Jokić shot him a wild-eyed death stare that his since made the rounds on social media.
NBA fans were taken aback by the three-time MVP’s intense expression:
The two were eventually separated, with Jokić and Williams each picking up technical fouls.
Jokić defended his retaliatory actions in a postgame interview:
“I think there's not supposed to be those things on a basketball floor,” Jokić said of Dort’s foul. “So, it was just an unnecessary move and a necessary reaction by me.”
The Thunder ultimately came out on top in the heated clash between the fierce Western Conference rivals, overcoming a 16-point deficit to take home the 127-121 overtime win. The two teams are both contenders to represent the West in the NBA Finals, and any potential future playoff matchup will surely be must-see cinema following Friday night’s theatrics.
