Nuggets Continue Busy Free Agency With Addition of Sharpshooting Veteran Wing
The Denver Nuggets' busy summer continued on the second day of free agency, as the franchise traded for big man Jonas Valanciunas and has now signed sharpshooting wing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a one-year contract, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
The 33-year-old Hardaway enjoyed a resurgent season with the Detroit Pistons in which he played in 77 contests while averaging 11.0 points and 2.4 rebounds on 40.6% shooting from the floor and 36.8% shooting from three.
In the last two days, the Nuggets have dealt Michael Porter Jr. in exchange for Cam Johnson in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, and swapped Dario Saric for Valanciunas with the Sacramento Kings. Denver has also signed Bruce Brown Jr. in addition to Hardaway to continue to fortify the team's shooting around Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
Denver should be one of the top contenders in the West next season as they look to unseat the Oklahoma City Thunder and contend for another NBA title.