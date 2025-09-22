Anonymous NBA Survey Crowns Nikola Jokic Over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The debate for the best player in basketball has now shifted away from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, after he owned that title for arguably over a decade. While he's still an All-NBA level player, the next generation of stars has taken over the league, as he is set to turn 41 years old in the middle of next season.
In terms of the debate for the best player in basketball, it may just come down to a group of four international players who have taken the league by storm. Those include Denver's Nikola Jokic, OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LA's Luka Doncic, and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo. And according to a recent NBA survey, one of them is clearly viewed as the top of the class.
Nuggets Star Takes The Crown
ESPN recently conducted an anonymous survey featuring several coaches, scouts, and executives, polling them for their thoughts on several NBA topics. When the question of the best player in the league was brought up, there was almost a consensus agreement. Of the 20 personnel who were polled, 19 of them voted for Jokic, with one voting for Doncic.
A surprising result, especially given that Gilgeous-Alexander was the best player on the best team in the NBA last season, it still wasn't even enough to receive a vote from this sample size of 20 personnel. While Jokic winning isn't the biggest surprise, Doncic receiving the lone vote of Gilgeous-Alexander might be the shocking part.
"As long as he's walking and breathing," one East executive told ESPN about Jokic, "it should be him."
Even though Gilgeous-Alexander edged out Jokic for the 2025 MVP award, looking at the stats over the last five years makes it a hard argument to side with anyone other than Jokic.
Over the last five seasons, Jokic has either won the MVP or finished second, something that Boston Celtics legends Larry Bird and Bill Russell have done. His averages across those five years have been 26.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.0 assists. During the postseason in those five years, his averages jumped to 28.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.
Jokic will turn 31 around the All-Star break next season, and with an improved Nuggets roster around him, Denver will still need everything they can get out of the Serbian star if they want to capture another NBA title with him. It won't be easy, but if he can continue to produce like the best player in the world that many think he is, the Nuggets can't be counted out.