Denver Nuggets' superstar Nikola Jokic has found himself in the midst of another historic campaign through the first month of this NBA season.

After commanding the Nuggets to being the second-best team in the West after a month of action, Jokic has fallen right into his yearly MVP conversations once again after putting up some of the best numbers of his improbable career thus far; averaging 29.6 points on an absurdly efficient 62.6% from the field, paired with 12.8 rebounds, and a career-high, league-leading 11.1 assists.

So it feels that it's only right that Jokic is now the frontrunner to take home the MVP award at season's end, just under 20 games deep into the year.

According to odds from ESPN BET, Jokic is now +150 to take home what would be his fourth-ever MVP, edging out Oklahoma City Thunder guard and reigning league MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has +160 odds for himself.

To this point in the season, the MVP race has centered down to a clear four names with a real shot at claiming the crown: the two aforementioned candidates, along with Luka Doncic (+450) and the currently injured Giannis Antetokounmpo (+1,800), who have made their respective pushes on their part.

However, while both have held their own hot hands, neither of those names has managed to jump off the page like Jokic has or led their team to the same peaks of success so far this season.

Right now, the Nuggets are ranked the number-one offense in the NBA in terms of offensive rating (124.3), and while now the 13th-ranked defensive team (113.8), they were among the top three in the league when their two starters, Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon, were healthy. Jokic, of course, is the generator behind that offensive prowess, and defensively, he's held down his own.

Now with both Braun and Gordon out for what appears to be closer to New Year's Day with their respective injuries, the responsibility inevitably shifts back to Jokic to keep this crew afloat in the meantime; keeping the offense steady, not falling apart defensively, and if able to keep putting wins on the board, will continue to keep his MVP discussions alive and well.

The biggest hurdle for Jokic may inevitably be the one presented by the juggernaut that is the Thunder and their leader of the operation, Gilgeous-Alexander, who has a strong argument for a second-straight trophy on his part already.

Oklahoma City has just one loss on the season so far at a wowing 17-1 record, could be en route to a 70-plus win campaign, and if able to keep up, presents quite an appealing case for an MVP on the roster, even if the statistical dominance hasn't been the same on the reigning Finals MVP's part.

Time will tell if the momentum can continue for both the Thunder and the Nuggets as they have for the season thus far, but as it stands, the field is shaping up to be another intense MVP hunt that may come down to the wire, as it did just a few months ago.

