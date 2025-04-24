Breaking: Longtime Nuggets Player Announces Retirement from NBA
The Denver Nuggets have been one of the NBA's top teams for the past seven seasons, but could not have gotten to this point without a few down years.
Even when they were struggling, the Nuggets have had plenty of underrated talent run through the franchise, including one of the most underappreciated players in NBA history. Talented wing Will Barton spent eight years with the Nuggets and played 479 games in Denver, the tenth most of any player in franchise history.
On Wednesday, though, Barton officially announced his retirement from basketball.
"I want to announce that I will be retiring and no longer playing professional basketball," Barton said on the NoKutKards Podcast.
Through nearly a decade with the Nuggets, Barton averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game with 43.8/36.2/78.9 shooting splits. Barton also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards, and Toronto Raptors before making his way to the international basketball world.
Barton last played in an NBA game in 2023, but the 34-year-old wing expressed how difficult it is to hang them up after making basketball his entire life.
"It's been hard already," Barton said. "Basketball, you know, is all I did. My whole life. Forever."
Barton was a phenomenal player in Denver, playing through some of their down years until he was able to help the franchise turn things around. Unfortunately for Barton, he left Denver just one season before they won their first NBA championship in franchise history, but he remains a legacy player in the Nuggets' world.