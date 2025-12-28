Nuggets Share Optimistic Update on Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun

The Denver Nuggets could be getting not one, but two of their injured starters back in the lineup in the coming days to weeks, according to a new update from head coach David Adelman.

Per Katy Winge of Altitude TV, Adelman noted that both Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon could have a chance to return for the Nuggets during their upcoming seven-game road trip, marking their first time back in the lineup in multiple weeks after recovering from recent injuries.

David Adelman said there’s a chance we see Christian Braun & Aaron Gordon on this road trip for the Nuggets.



CB is doing a more live action workout today. Both have points they still have to hit in their comeback process.



“Hoping at the back end of this road trip we see them.” — Katy Winge (@katywinge) December 27, 2025

Adelman emphasized that both could return toward the tail end of the Nuggets' current road trip, which would inevitably pin them for a chance to get back in the lineup during the middle of January, and thus, bring some welcomed upgrades to the rotation after playing shorthanded for around six weeks.

Nuggets Getting Back Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun Soon

Gordon has been out of the mix for the Nuggets dating back to their matchup against the Houston Rockets on November 13th with a hamstring strain.

Before going down with his injury, he was putting together some of the best numbers of his career, averaging 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting an efficient 53.7% from the field and 44.4% from three.

Dec 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50 on the bench during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As for Braun, he's been out of the fold for a little while longer, sidelined since their November 12th matchup vs. the Los Angeles Clippers with an ankle sprain, thus keeping him out for nearly two months.

In the 10 games that he was healthy, Braun averaged 11.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 49.5% from the field.

But now, after both have missed a considerable stretch of time to finally get back to form, the status on each Gordon and Braun appears to be trending in the right direction, and could lead to their long-awaited appearance on the floor approaching in the next five to seven games.

The exact timeline for either to get back in the mix still remains up in the air, but the Nuggets will remain on their road trip until January 7th before returning to Denver, which gives a bit of an estimation of when that looming return could lie for their pair of injured starters––so long as all goes smoothly.

