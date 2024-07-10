Denver Nuggets Announce Signing of Five-Year NBA Veteran

Inside The Nuggets

Feb 2, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) loses control of the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Vlatko Cancar (31) as guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) defends in the second quarter at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
The Denver Nuggets have officially announced the signing of five-year NBA veteran and 2023 NBA champion Vlatko Cancar. In their official announcement on the signing, the Nuggets wrote the following:

"Cancar, 6-8, 235, has appeared in 130 career games (11 starts) for Denver over the past four seasons, averaging 3.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game, including winning an NBA Championship with Denver in 2023. Cancar missed the entire 2023-24 season due to left knee surgery."

On his career before Denver, the Nuggets added the following in their press release:

"Before signing with Denver in 2019, the 27-year-old native of Slovenia played for the San Pablo Burgos in the Spanish ACB league during the 2018-19 season. He appeared in 34 games (22 starts) and averaged 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.9 minutes per game. He was named to the Spanish ABC Best Young Team after his solid season which highlights the most promising young prospects in their league. Prior to his time with the San Pablo Burgos, Cancar played multiple seasons for KK Mega Bemax of the Adriatic League and was named the 2017-18 Round 18 MVP."

As the Nuggets detailed, Cancar missed all of last season due to an ACL injury, but should have an opportunity to play rotation minutes for Denver next season due to some of their offseason departures.

