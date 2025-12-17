NBA Admits Three Crucial Officiating Mistakes in Nuggets vs. Rockets

The Denver Nuggets snapped a four-game home losing streak on Monday night with a huge win over the Houston Rockets, improving to 19-6 on the season and securing their position as the second-best team in the West.

The Nuggets squeaked out an overtime win, and after the game, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka did not hold back about the referees, saying it was the "most poorly officiated game I've seen in a long time."

Ime Udoka on officiating after Rockets loss in Denver.



“Most poorly officiated game I’ve seen in a long time. Two have no business being out there and the crew chief was acting star struck.” @SpaceCityHN @HoustonRockets pic.twitter.com/8NIJFlWSW6 — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) December 16, 2025

To minimal surprise, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report supported Udoka's claim. The NBA admitted that the officials made three crucial mistakes in overtime, all falling in favor of the Nuggets.

Kevin Durant cleanly blocks Nikola Jokic's layup

With 1:40 left in overtime and the Nuggets up by three, Nikola Jokic took on a few Rockets defenders to try to put Denver up by two possessions. However, as Rockets star Kevin Durant attempted to block his layup, the officials called a shooting foul, sending Jokic to the free-throw line.

Jokic would go on to make both free throws to make it a five-point game, but the NBA believes that it should not have been a foul.

"Durant (HOU) cleanly blocks Jokic's (DEN) shot attempt," they commented.

Tim Hardaway Jr. gets away with a push

The next mistake came with 1:08 left in overtime and the Nuggets up by four. After a missed shot by Rockets' Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun rose for the offensive rebound. However, Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. shoved him from behind to prevent the offensive rebound and get it for himself, eliminating an extra possession by the Rockets.

Even though it looked like a clear foul in real time, the officials let it slide, although the NBA confirmed that it should have been called.

"Hardaway Jr. (DEN) extends his arms into Sengun's (HOU) body and delivers contact that affects his pursuit of the rebound," the NBA commented.

All three missed calls:



• Clean block on Jokic

• No foul on Amen Thompson

• Hardaway two hand push in the back of Şengün pic.twitter.com/EABqg1gzab — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) December 16, 2025

Amen Thompson "fouls" Jamal Murray in crunch time

Now, with just 47 seconds left in overtime and the Nuggets still up by four, Thompson was about to get away with either a steal to turn into a fastbreak or force a backcourt violation to give Houston the ball back. However, after he poked the ball away from Jamal Murray, the referees called a foul, which sent Murray to the free-throw line.

Murray knocked down both free throws to make it a six-point game, but the NBA confirmed that it was the wrong call.

They commented, "Thompson (HOU) dislodges the ball from Murray (DEN), and the ensuing body contact that occurs as Murray secures the loose ball is marginal."

Even though the Nuggets seemingly got away with a few things in the final couple of minutes of overtime, there is no doubt that they deserved the well-earned win.

