Nuggets Provide New Details on Peyton Watson’s Injury

In the midst of the Denver Nuggets' overtime victory over the Houston Rockets, they saw fourth-year forward Peyton Watson go down in the middle of the first quarter with a knee injury that would ultimately cut his night short after just five minutes.

However, it seems like that injury won't be one to keep him out long-term.

Per a recent update from Nuggets head coach David Adelman, he labeled Watson's injury as "bone on bone," but nothing that should keep him out for an extended amount of time.

“It was bone on bone," Adelman said of Watson's injury, per Bennett Durando of The Denver Post. "It could be totally fine tomorrow. But it hurt him. It was one of those stingers that he just couldn’t get himself warmed up again... Nothing long-term as far as I understand. Just probably a bone bruise.”

Peyton Watson's Knee Injury Not Severe

Ultimately, a positive update for the Nuggets' standout two-way wing, and it could be a minor injury that leads to no time missed moving forward at all.

Watson has been a key piece in the Nuggets' starting lineup amid the recent injuries to Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon, and has had a career year in the process.

In the 25 games he's played this season, Watson's averaging a career-high 10.5 points on a notably efficient 50.3% from the field and 39.1% from three; also pairing that with 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists a night, also providing a ton of upside on the defensive side of the ball.

Nov 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For as many injuries as the Nuggets have suffered early this season, Watson is a critical piece to stay on the floor to help as a connecting piece on both ends of the floor, and for as long as Braun and Gordon are out of the mix, will continue to have a considerable spot in Denver's rotation.

The Nuggets' next game has a two-day break from their recent outing against the Rockets, as they'll be back at home to face up against the Orlando Magic to extend their current five-game win streak.

Time will tell whether Watson will be good to go for the Nuggets by then, but if not, expect a bigger load for Spencer Jones and Tim Hardaway Jr., who both got some extended run against the Rockets in the wake of his early injury.

