Denver Nuggets Star Makes Massive Caitlin Clark Statement
During an episode of the Full Send Podcast, Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. was asked about Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
"She's cold, bro. I never watched her play until the tournament, and I was actually in shock how good she was," Porter said. "The way she was and the range she has, she's like the female Steph Curry."
Referencing her collegiate career at Iowa, Porter compared Clark to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, and also said she could hold her own offensively in the NBA.
"Caitlin is cold," Porter added. "That is the one girl, if she was in an NBA game - on defense she would get cooked, but offensively she'll knock down some corner threes or like a swing, swing three. She can shoot from that far."
Clark has gotten off to a great start to her WNBA career. While there have been some expected growing pains going from college to the WNBA, Clark has found a way to bounce back each time she has struggled, and has been breaking league records with her fast start.
While the Fever are one of the worst teams in the league record-wise, they are continuing to figure out how to play with one another, and should be a lot better towards the end of the season than they have been so far.
