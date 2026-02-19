What Spencer Jones' New Deal Means for Nuggets Going Forward

The Denver Nuggets have finally been able to cross off a long-awaited signing from their to-do list coming out of the All-Star break following the reported signing of Spencer Jones to a traditional NBA contract.

The Denver Nuggets are converting two-way Spencer Jones to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, sources tell ESPN. Jones will become a restricted free agent in June. He has started 34 of 46 games for the Nuggets, averaging 6 points and 41.4% shooting from 3. pic.twitter.com/dSxQMnMGmV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 18, 2026

It's been a move that the Nuggets have been rumored to do ever since Jones broke out onto the scene earlier this season as a real impact player in their rotation; going from a two-way deal that splits his time between the NBA and the G League, to now elevated onto a real contract that cements him on the roster for the rest of the season.

Here's a few instant takeaways of the Nuggets' new deal for Jones, and what it means moving forward:

Nuggets Fulfill Roster Minimum

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference before 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Going into Thursday, the Nuggets were at the deadline to meet the NBA's roster minimum of 14 players after their trade deadline move to ship out Hunter Tyson to the Brooklyn Nets, and thus slim down to 13 traditional contracts and three two-way deals.

The obvious move for the Nuggets to meet that requirement was to elevate Jones from a two-way deal to a traditional contract. But those negotations to officially bring him onto the roster took a bit longer than expected.

Now, just one day out from the deadline, the two sides have come to an agreement. But keep in mind, the Nuggets still have one roster spot to use for the rest of the season, potentially a veteran brought in via the buyout market.

Jones Provides Defensive Stability

Feb 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman gestures in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jones' 50-game NBA minimum that was placed on him from his two-way deal has now officially been lifted, and after some time missed due to his contract situation and a concussion before the All-Star break, the Nuggets can now finally lean on their defensive wing on a nightly basis once again.

Jones has been a consistent contributor on both ends of the floor all year, averaging 6.0 points on efficient 50.5-41.4-62.2 splits, but really making his presence felt defensively with his length and versatility. On a team that currently ranks 24th amongst in the NBA for defensive rating (118.1), having Jones on the floor is critical in keeping this group alive on both sides of the ball.

Especially as the Nuggets have been dealing with injuries on the wing all season, the value that Jones has brought as a consistent defender on a nightly basis has been even bigger, and will continue to be for as long as Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon are recovering from their recent hamstring issues.

Talks to Ramp Up Again in Offseason

Nov 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) reacts after being called for a foul during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The one downside of the Nuggets' new deal for Jones: it only spans for the rest of this season. Once Denver hits the offseason, Jones will be a restricted free agent, and the two sides will hit the negotiation table once again in hopes of hashing out something long-term.

The situation could certainly be worse. But the Nuggets are already facing initial concerns surrounding their other Peyton Watson and his restricted free agency for this summer, as speculation has crept in questioning whether Denver can keep him long-term with already over $200 million on the books for next season.

Now with Jones set to hit free agency as well, it'll be much easier said than done to retain both, and will only get tougher the better those two play down the stretch.

That'll be a problem for the Nuggets to deal with later, though. For now, Denver can rest well knowing they have their lockdown defender signed on for the rest of the year, and can now continue their hopeful championship push with him taking the floor on an every-night basis.