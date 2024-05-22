Draymond Green Slams NBA's Inconsistency After Controversial Ruling
During a recent appearance on The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green slammed the NBA for what believes is inconsistency when it comes to how they handle discipline.
The discussion began when Green was asked what would have happened if he threw objects onto the court like Jamal Murray did in the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series.
"I would have gotten suspended for the rest of the playoffs, for sure," Green said.
Murray was fined $100,000 by the NBA, but was not suspended. For Green, who was suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals, he feels the league is inconsistent.
"The problem I have often times with the suspensions and different things is like... you don't know what it is," Green said. "Sometimes it's here, sometimes it's there, sometimes it's in between. It just kind of moves. There is no set, 'You do this, you get this. You do that, you get that.' It's all over the place."
On the Murray situation, Green said, "I think it was absolutely insane that you get a $100,000 fine, no suspension, nothing for throwing a heat pack at an official. Man, I throw a word at an official and they throw me under the jail."
The NBA has stated they take past behavior into account at times when making these decisions, which is something the league has included in some of their announcements for Green's punishments.
