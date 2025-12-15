David Adelman Explains Why Nuggets-Rockets Carries Extra Weight

The Denver Nuggets get back to work after an extended three-day rest to now take on a tough West opponent in the Houston Rockets for what's now their second matchup of this year after previously taking care of business in their earlier NBA Cup contest.

But with a bit more rest under each team's belt, and now being a bit further into the season, the landscape for the action in this one looks a bit different than it did close to a month ago.

And for Nuggets head coach David Adelman, even with the injuries in play for Denver, this one against the Rockets is one that'll be both revealing and undoubtedly a big game for both teams to be tasked with.

"I do think there are variables, in the sense of health, we don't have our full group," Adelman said before Denver's game vs. the Rockets. "They have guys, I think [Tari] Eason may come back and play tomorrow. So, that kind of messes with their rhythm, if that makes sense. But it is, at this moment in the season, a big game. And they're all big, but this one is a team that, you know, if anybody watched the first game we played, it's a high level basketball team."

David Adelman Sees Extra Emphasis on Nuggets' Game vs. Rockets

The Rockets, like the Nuggets, are one of the best teams in the Western Conference this season, so any time that such a caliber of team is on tap, especially after some added rest, these games can have a bit more urgency to execute compared to a run-of-the-mill regular season game.

Last time these two faced, Nuggets were able to patch up their injuries woes against the Rockets just enough for Denver to come out on top in a narrow 112-109 victory. Aaron Gordon went down with his hamstring injury just three minutes into the game, that now leaves him out for round two, while Christian Braun had already been ruled out with his high ankle sprain at the time as well.

Those injuries will only continue further into this one, which leaves both Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones to be the pair starting on the frontcourt in his place, while Jokic, Murray, and Cam Johnson fill their usual spots to lead the way offensively.

That means in this one for the Nuggets, their depth surrounding their star tandem of Jokic and Murray will need to step up once more, especially on the defensive end. And for Adelman, a large chunk of the funding that success comes down to is bringing the right intensity and physicality.

"So we have to bring the right intensity and the physicality is gonna be ramped up, which is how they play," Adelman said. "And then, they have one of the greatest offensive players ever lived [in Kevin Durant]. So, there's a lot of stuff to look forward to as a fan to watch, coaching against it, not so much."

A tough defensive team like the Rockets is sure to bring that physical nature to the game against Denver, so it'll be up to their group to match that, while remaining strong on both ends of the floor to lift to 2-0 on the year against Houston.

