Ex-Lakers, Nuggets Guard Named a Top NBA Free Agent
Last offseason, the Denver Nuggets took a chance on former NBA MVP point guard Russell Westbrook in free agency, signing him to a two-year deal with a second-year player option. However, after an impressive debut season in Denver, Westbrook declined his player option and hit the open market once again.
Westbrook has had a rollercoaster career since getting traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder, spending time with five different franchises in the span of six seasons. Now, as his career winds down, Westbrook is likely trying to find the best possible spot for himself, and hopefully his final team.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz recently named Westbrook as the second-best "cheap NBA free agent still available," trailing only Chris Paul.
"Russell Westbrook isn't an easy fit with most teams unlike others on this list, although his ceiling is still the highest of any unrestricted free agent," Swartz wrote. "...Still playing with one of the highest motors in the NBA, Westbrook can continue to give teams a spark as long as he doesn't try to go superhero mode... There aren't a lot of good fits for Westbrook, although he's easily the most talented player left available."
Westbrook, 36, averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this past season with Denver, reviving his career in a way. Westbrook had a few rough years with the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, becoming a sort of scapegoat for the teams' problems.
Still looking for his first NBA championship, Westbrook is put in an interesting situation this offseason, but should have minimal trouble finding his next team.