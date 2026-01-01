David Adelman Comments on Jonas Valanciunas' Concerning Injury

The Denver Nuggets went into Wednesday's game without four starters, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, all due to injuries. Still, though, the injury-ridden team managed to pick up a huge road win over the Toronto Raptors, but things managed to get worse for them.

In the third quarter of Wednesday's game, Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas suffered a calf injury that held him out for the rest of the contest. Valanciunas was filling in for the injured Jokic, who is expected to miss four weeks, so if his replacement is now also injured, Denver could be in trouble.

After the game, Nuggets head coach David Adelman reacted to Valanciunas' injury.

"They said it's a calf strain. I don't know how serious it is," Adelman said to BasketNews. "We're getting used to this. It seems every night someone has something. The cool thing about it is there is somebody else to get an opportunity from it, and that's how we have to look at it."

Jonas Valančiūnas eventually headed to locker room due to a calf injury.

The impact of Valanciunas' injury

Valanciunas finished his night with 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and three blocks on 5-6 shooting through 23 minutes before the injury. There was no question about Valanciunas being a viable replacement for Jokic, but nobody phathomed that he would also get injured.

"Hopefully Jonas heals up correctly, hopefully it's not serious, just like I said the other 19 times this month," Adelman continued. "He was great, like I said before the game, he's been sick, I saw a much different energy from him tonight. Again, he just stats out: 23 minutes, 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists."

If Valanciunas has to miss significant time, the Nuggets could even turn to free agency to bring in a veteran center, rather than relying solely on DaRon Holmes and Zeke Nnaji over the next month or so. Regardless, not having Jokic or Valanciunas on the floor could be devastating for the Nuggets, and likely an absence that Jamal Murray cannot make up for.

Of course, all eyes will be on an update for Valanciunas, as the Nuggets eagerly wait to find out how long he will be out for.

