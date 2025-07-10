Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Steve Kerr for Jonathan Kuminga Situation
The Golden State Warriors have been in a tricky spot since their 2024-25 campaign ended, as Jonathan Kuminga has been sitting in restricted free agency with no clear direction on where he will be next season. There has been plenty of talk about a sign-and-trade to find him a new home, while a return to Golden State would make for an awkward reunion.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr benched Kuminga entirely at the end of the season, and shortly after their playoff elimination, admitted that Kuminga is not the type of player that he wants to play "38 minutes" if he is trying to win.
"It’s a tricky one because Jonathan obviously is gifted and wants to play a bigger role and wants to play more. And for me, I’ve been asked to win. And right now, he’s not a guy who I can say I’m going to play 38 minutes with the roster that we have — Steph and Jimmy and Draymond — and put the puzzle together that way and expect to win," Kerr said to The San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami.
Now, a couple of weeks into free agency, Kuminga still sits on the restricted market. Former Denver Nuggets star forward and one-time NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin called out Kerr for the entire Kuminga situation.
"He says one thing about winning, right? He's supposed to be in a position to win. He's talented. So how much you making a year, Steve Kerr?" Martin said. "Well Steve, you've got to figure it out brother... If you're trying to win, I think those 18, 19 [points] a night would help."
"Let's put him in the sixth man role," Martin continued. "You know what it is, right? You know what you're getting out of him. You know exactly what he's going to do. You have a large sample size of what he is and what he's going to do with the minutes you give him. He's an aggressive, offensive mindset basketball player."
Many people recognize Kuminga's talent, and Steve Kerr was likely one of the few coaches who would even be willing to bench their former top-ten pick. However, now, Kuminga deserves to get a better opportunity with another franchise.