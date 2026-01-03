Jonas Valanciunas Addresses Future With Nuggets After Calf Injury

The Denver Nuggets are now 23-11 on the season, sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference, but things are looking grim as they get hit with the injury bug. After Nikola Jokic went down with a hyperextension in his knee, backup center Jonas Valanciunas suffered a calf strain, and they are both expected to miss the next four weeks.

Valanciunas was traded to the Nuggets over the offseason, and his presence as a backup behind Jokic has been very valuable. However, he was on the fence about ever coming to Denver. After the trade, there were plenty of reports about how Valanciunas was contemplating leaving the NBA completely to go play in Europe.

After his injury, BasketNews asked Valanciunas about his future in the NBA and with the Nuggets.

"My plan is to be here all season, my plan is to play for Denver," Valanciunas said. "What happened happened, there were a lot of talks, but now I'm here. I'm proud to represent Denver, so that's all."

Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks after sustaining a right calf strain in Wednesday’s win in Toronto, sources tell ESPN. Another injury blow for third-seeded Denver, which is down 4 of 5 starters, including Nikola Jokic and now his backup. pic.twitter.com/QAfTGOFgk0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 2, 2026

Jonas Valanciunas is staying in Denver

Of course, it would be shocking for Valanciunas to leave Denver mid-season, but it is good to hear that his plan is to stay with the Nuggets. Valanciunas is under contract with the Nuggets through the 2026-27 season, and it would be ideal for him to stay in Denver to play behind Jokic that entire time.

"Well, he is one of the greatest ever done. His IQ is tremendous, he is fun to watch, it's unbelievable what he does," Valanciunas said about Jokic.

However, if his desire is to return to Europe and continue his professional career overseas, then it is hard for the Nuggets to deny him that wish. Luckily, though, he should at least play out the 2025-26 season with the Nuggets and help them compete for a title.

This season, Valanciunas is averaging 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game, but was set for a much bigger role after Jokic went down with his hyperextension. While these are all career lows for Valanciunas, the veteran center is playing a huge role in Denver's championship hopes, and getting him healthy again is a top priority.

