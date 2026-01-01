Nuggets Add Jamal Murray to Injury Report Before Cavaliers Game
Another injury for the Denver Nuggets? The Nuggets are going into 2026 down four starters, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, as well as backup center Jonas Valanciunas. Now, they are seemingly dealing with another key injury, adding Jamal Murray to their injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Nuggets have listed Murray as probable for their first game of 2026 with a right ankle sprain. Now, although Murray is likely to suit up, the Nuggets have all five opening-day starters listed on their injury report for Friday's game.
Another key injury for the Nuggets
After Valanciunas left Wednesday's win in the third quarter with a calf injury, it became even clearer that this Nuggets team is cursed. Of course, not actually, but these injuries have been absurd.
When the Nuggets were playing without Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, they were still able to win because Jokic and Murray were on the floor, along with an impressive supporting cast. Then, starting forward Cam Johnson suffered an injury, putting Denver down three starters.
Now, in a two-game span, the Nuggets have suffered injuries to Jokic, the best player in the world, and Valanciunas, his replacement. To say the least, the Nuggets are just fortunate that Murray's ankle sprain does not seem to be serious, as they could not afford another significant issue.
Jamal Murray's impact this season
With Jokic sidelined, the Nuggets know they can still lean on Murray to lead their offense. This season, Murray is averaging 25.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game, marking all new career-highs, while shooting 48.2% from the field, 45.3% from three-point range, and 89.3% from the charity stripe.
Murray is having the best season of his career, and with Jokic now sidelined at least the next four weeks, the Nuggets desperately need him to step up and show the NBA why he deserves to be an All-Star.
All eyes will be on Murray's status ahead of Friday's game in Cleveland, as the Nuggets have already ruled out Jokic, Johnson, Gordon, Braun, and Valanciunas. Still, though, as long as Murray is on the floor, they should have a chance to win.
