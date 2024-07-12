Jayson Tatum Makes Strong LeBron James, Kevin Durant Statement
As LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, near the end of their legendary careers, there is a lot of discussion about who will be the next face of basketball. For Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, he sees this as a role he could potentially take on.
Addressing this in an episode of Carmelo Anthony’s 7PM in Brooklyn Podcast, a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original, Tatum explained his outlook on the face of basketball conversation.
"I know that there's a lot of conversations to be had of who's the next face or who's the best player who's going to replace Bron [LeBron James] and KD [Kevin Durant] and those guys," Tatum said. "I want to be known as the next Bron and KD and how do you do that? How do you separate yourself? You win, you win a championship, you win multiple. So I knew that this is how I start to separate myself from whoever they think I'm in the same conversation as.”
Emphasizing the need to win, Tatum told Anthony that is his primary focus. This is something Anthony was unable to accomplish in his legendary NBA career, as neither his Denver Nuggets or New York Knicks teams were able to win a championship the way Tatum just did in Boston.
Anthony’s career is a great example of just how hard winning a championship is, because he was one of the best players in basketball at his peak.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets