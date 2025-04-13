Michael Malone Sends Heartfelt Message to Nuggets After Firing
Last week, the Denver Nuggets shocked the NBA world by firing head coach Michael Malone with just three games left in the regular season. The Nuggets have since won two consecutive games, and now head into their regular-season finale against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
Malone spent ten seasons at the helm in Denver, leading the Nuggets to eight consecutive winning seasons and the franchise's first-ever NBA championship in 2023. Malone automatically becomes the most high-profile coach on the market this offseason, but before he looks ahead to his next step, he looks back at his time in Denver.
Malone shared a heartfelt message to the Nuggets organization and fanbase after his departure.
"Thank you Nuggets Nation," Malone said. "Ten years ago, I was presented with the incredible opportunity to be the Head Coach of the Denver Nuggets. Little did I know the profound impact that would have on the next decade of my life.
"I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Kroenke family, all of our remarkable players, and my exceptionally talented coaching staff. It was an honor to work alongside you each and every day.
"To Nuggets Nation, it has been my absolute pleasure to lead and fight for our team every night. To help bring Denver its first NBA Championship is an accomplishment that I will always cherish. I will be forever grateful for the unwavering love and support you showed me and my family. Denver is home, and being your coach has been my privilege. Thank you, all!"
Malone's time as Denver's head coach will certainly not be forgotten, especially as the most winningest coach in franchise history. David Adelman has since taken over as interim head coach, and a successful playoff run could give him the full-time job, but Malone's success in Denver will likely go unmatched.