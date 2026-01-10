Nuggets Navigating Illness Concerns in Locker Room

It looks like the injury issues for the Denver Nuggets have now shifted into some new illness concerns.

According to Brendan Vogt of DNVR, there appears to be an illness spreading throughout the Nuggets' locker room, now having struck at least four players on the roster, including Jamal Murray, which was why he was held out for Denver's latest game against the Atlanta Hawks.

"There’s still an illness ripping through the Nuggets locker room. It’s why Jamal Murray couldn’t go tonight. Jalen Pickett was set to talk at the podium, but he’s too sick, so we heard from Zeke Nnaji instead. Nnaji, it turns out, is also sick."

The illness has now affected at least four reported players in the locker room: Murray, Spencer Jones— who was recently described as "extremely sick" by Nuggets head coach David Adelman— along with the two aforementioned names from Vogt in Jalen Pickett and Zeke Nnaji.

Yet, another brutal blow to the Nuggets and their health, which has turned out to be a consistent problem all season long.

Nuggets Dealing With Lingering Sickness in Locker Room

Throughout nearly the first half of the 2025-26 NBA campaign, it's hard to find an unluckier team in terms of injury, and now, illness, that has restricted the availability of several of their key contributors on the roster.

Nikola Jokic is still sidelined with his knee injury suffered before the new year. Cameron Johnson has been out for the past couple of weeks with his knee injury, the same for Jonas Valanciunas with a calf issue. Just within the past week, they have now gotten both Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon back in the rotation after both missed several weeks with their respective injuries.

Now, those problems when it comes to keeping guys on the floor, or at the podium, now seem to only be persisting, but this time due to a sickness.

Jan 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Especially around the winter months, the Nuggets won't be the only team dealing with such an issue. Multiple NBA teams have seen their guys miss a game here or there due to an illness, and Denver is simply the latest to be hit with that trend––albeit maybe a bit harsher than others.

In due time, the team will get healthier—both in terms of their current illness, or for those forced out with their long-term injuries—and once that availability finally comes around, the Nuggets will slowly but surely find their way back into being considered one of the NBA's elite.

But right now, the Nuggets are stuck in the thick of it, and for however long they might be limited, will have to keep relying on their standout depth that was extensively raved about heading into this season to keep them afloat in a tight Western Conference.

