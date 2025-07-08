NBA Fans React to Crucial Nikola Jokic Decision
The Denver Nuggets hit the lottery when they took a chance on Nikola Jokic with the 41st pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, as 11 years later, he is arguably the best player in the world. Jokic has finished in the top two in NBA MVP voting in each of the last five years and became the best player in franchise history when he led the Nuggets to a championship in 2023.
Now, however, the Nuggets have to prepare to dig deep into their pockets to keep Jokic around for as long as possible. But not yet.
Denver Post's Bennett Durando reports that Nikola Jokic is not going to sign a contract extension with the Nuggets this offseason, and instead will likely wait until next summer.
"Nikola Jokic has informed the Nuggets he will not sign a contract extension this offseason, team sources told The Denver Post, as the three-time MVP intends to wait until next summer to engage in contract talks," Durando reports.
By waiting until the 2026 offseason, Jokic can earn an additional $80 million on a potential contract extension, which is certainly why the Nuggets would have preferred to have put ink to paper this summer.
"The Nuggets presented both options to Jokic in conversations with him and his representation. Jokic’s camp is electing to wait — a decision that Nuggets leadership was anticipating because of the money on the table, team sources said," Durando wrote.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Jokic's significant decision to hold off on a contract extension.
"This is why the Denver owner said we are going to offer and he’s prob not going to take it. Makes better biz sense to wait," one fan said.
"Jokic won’t leave Denver though. If he does he will play in Serbia," another fan replied.
"Can’t really picture Jokic on a different team. Just kinda thought he’d retire a Nugget lol," a fan said.
Many fans are blowing Jokic's decision out of proportion, as the chances that he actually leaves Denver at any point are extremely low, especially with the historic contract he will be eligible for next offseason.