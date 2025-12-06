Nikola Jokic Admits He Played ‘Sissy’ Before Nuggets’ Rally vs. Hawks

It wasn't a hot start for anyone on the Denver Nuggets in the first half before their eventual comeback victory over the Atlanta Hawks, as they would inevitably enter the break down 19 points and shooting a collective 4-17 from three that made for hopes of a win looking a bit bleak.

Nikola Jokic, n particular, wasn't exactly himself in that fourth quarter either. He was shooting 2-13 from the field for 10 points, had gone 0-6 from three, and had the worst plus-minus on the Nuggets' roster at -18.

Not up to the typical standard of the three-time MVP in that initial sample size. But with an eventual 30-point second half to follow turning into another 40-point outing for the Joker, that trend wouldn't take long to turnaround, and in the end, helped the Nuggets get over the hump for a narrow road win.

Nikola Jokic Says He Played "Sissy" in First Half vs. Hawks

However, that didn't stop Jokic from being a little self-critical on the first half of the night after a valiant comeback win, calling his play in the first 18 minutes of the game "too loose" and even "sissy" before he would have the fire lit under him to not go out without a fight.

"I'm not going to go down without a fight," Jokic said after Denver's win Atlanta. "Just being aggressive. If I miss a shot, I'm going to miss it... The ball was slipping out of my hands. I was playing too loose, too– I'm going to say sissy– in those moments."

"I was not attacking the way I'm supposed to attack... on both ways of the floor. If we lose, at least I'm going to give a fight."

Dec 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena.

Jokic, of course, is at his best when he's looking to be aggressive, whether that be as a scorer himself or as a facilitator that makes this Denver offense flow as it does. But when that intensity isn't quite as tuned in as it's been in game's past, that can lead to a ripple effect that limits the Nuggets' offense entirely.

The first half was exactly that for the Nuggets, and as Jokic and his efficiency was off, as was those around them, which wasn't able to turn a corner until coming out of the break.

In due time, that production would turn around both for the MVP and the Nuggets collectively. Jokic finished the game with 40 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, improving to a 50% clip on the night from the field.

No triple-double, and perhaps some sissy play in the first half, but yet another 40-ball to add onto this season's resume, with a ninth-road win in a row to make the end results even sweeter.

