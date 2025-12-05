Nikola Jokic Stays Put in Latest NBA MVP Ladder

Last season's NBA MVP race was as back-and-forth as ever, as it came down to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Both superstars put together historic seasons, but Gilgeous-Alexander not being crowned until after the Thunder beat the Nuggets in the playoffs certainly made fans question whether it was a legitimate regular-season award or if the postseason played a factor.

This season, those two stars seem to be going at it again, as the latest NBA MVP ladder has them head and shoulders above the field. However, Jokic is staying put in the top spot.

NBA.com's Shaun Powell released the latest MVP ladder, and Jokic remains number one for the fourth consecutive week.

The stars out West hold onto their spots in the top three, while Cade Cunningham vaults to fourth on @Powell2daPeople’s Kia NBA MVP Ladder!



See the rest of the top 10 now on the NBA App 👀



➡️ https://t.co/Q2E5LGzQS0 pic.twitter.com/qQfGGalkvU — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2025

Is Jokic tracking to earn a 4th MVP?

Jokic has already finished in the top two in NBA MVP voting for five consecutive years, joining Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird as the only players in league history to do so. While some would call it greed for Jokic to win another MVP award, others call it simple dominance.

Jokic could potentially become the sixth player in NBA history to win four or more MVP awards, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6), Michael Jordan (5), Bill Russell (5), LeBron James (4), and Wilt Chamberlain (4). Another MVP could cement Jokic as a top ten player the league has ever seen, though another championship would do the trick much better.

Nikola Jokic is no doubt one of the greatest passers in the game.



Absolutely nuts.pic.twitter.com/4392jAYTgr — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 25, 2025

As it stands, it would be hard to argue against Jokic for this season's MVP.

"The only player in the NBA currently averaging a triple-double, and likely the only player to finish the season with a triple-double average unless Luka Dončić pulls even. Jokić remains on a higher all-around offensive plane than just about everyone else," Powell wrote.

"He averaged 32-11-11 in November and opened December with a 29-20 double-double. Actually, the only thing Jokić hasn’t been able to do is help the Nuggets prosper at home, where they’re a pedestrian 6-4. The good news? The next three games are on the road."

If Jokic is able to keep this level of play up for the rest of the season, he should not have much competition in the MVP race. However, Gilgeous-Alexander and even Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic could give him a run for his money.

More Denver Nuggets Content