NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook News Before Nuggets-Thunder Game 7
After taking a 3-2 series deficit, the Denver Nuggets picked up a huge Game 6 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder to keep their season alive and force a Game 7.
The Nuggets are in a challenging spot heading into Game 7, as they have played more games than any other team this postseason, and it is starting to show. Heading into Sunday's Game 7, the Nuggets have listed two key players on their injury report.
The Nuggets have listed both Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook on the injury report for their win-or-go-home Game 7. Westbrook has been listed as probable for Sunday's game due to a right hand sprain.
Westbrook came out firing in the second round against his former team, scoring 18 and 19 points in Games 1 and 2, respectively. Since then, Westbrook has cooled down, averaging just 6.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists through the last four games with 25.7/16.7/62.5 shooting splits.
Even through his offensive struggles, the Nuggets have desperately needed their 36-year-old point guard as a bench spark with hustle plays and defensive intensity.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Westbrook's new status for Sunday's Game 7.
"No way Russ sits out this game," one fan commented.
"We know Russ playing until he physically can’t," another fan said.
"He not missing this," a fan replied.
The Nuggets and Thunder are set to face off in Oklahoma City for Game 7 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, and Denver is certainly hoping that Westbrook is good to suit up.