Nuggets Downgrade Two Players on Injury Report vs. Hawks

The Denver Nuggets could be without two key rotational players for their home matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

According to an announcement from the Nuggets, two-way wing Spencer Jones has been downgraded to doubtful for their upcoming game against the Hawks with a left ankle injury and an illness.

Jamal Murray has also been downgraded to questionable with a left ankle injury and an illness himself–– though he'll be left with a better opportunity to play against Atlanta.

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Spencer Jones (left ankle, illness) has been downgraded to doubtful tonight vs. Hawks https://t.co/74t5iVGwGb pic.twitter.com/RlElW5pUIg — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) January 9, 2026

Nonetheless, it's a question mark for both players' statuses leading up to the action against the Hawks, and in turn, could leave Denver a bit more shorthanded than they already are coming into tip-off.

Denver Could Be Without Jamal Murray, Spencer Jones vs. Hawks

Both Murray and Jones, throughout the Nuggets' turbulence in terms of player health and availability this season, have stuck as pretty consistent fixtures within Denver's lineup on a nightly basis.

Beyond Murray's missed game from this past week against the Philadelphia 76ers in which the Nuggets ruled out eight total players, he's played in all but one of their regular-season contests, the only other absence coming in early November against the Indiana Pacers.

As for Jones, he's been active for the Nuggets in every game dating back to November 11th against the Sacramento Kings, meaning he'll be out of the mix for the first time in nearly two months if officially deemed out for the night against Atlanta.

Especially for a player on a two-way contract like Jones, that consistency and availability are especially impressive, and should be another hint that in due time, the Nuggets will ink their 24-year-old standout wing to a traditional NBA contract.

Dec 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) lines up a three point basket in overtime against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Who Could Denver Start in Place of Murray & Jones?

In the event the Nuggets are without Jones, and possibly Murray, it'll force Nuggets head coach David Adelman to make some intriguing decisions within their starting five.

Perhaps Aaron Gordon could have a route for his first start since returning from his hamstring strain suffered nearly two months ago, having come off the bench for each of the two games he's been available in since being reactivated from injury, but could fill a need in Denver's frontcourt to provide that ample size, length, and defensive versatility that Jones would leave.

In the two games he's been back in the lineup, Gordon has averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists while on a minutes restriction of 22 minutes a game. Depending on if Denver is confident enough to expand their veteran forward's usage, he could be in line to see a boost of responsibility on his part if Jones is out of the mix.

Jan 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) looks to drive past Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

As for Murray's potential absence, his leave could open the door for Jalen Pickett to fill his spot at the one, who's started four of the Nuggets' past five games on the season, and has his share of highlights throughout.

His best recent performance came in their 125-124 overtime victory vs. the 76ers where he logged a career-high 29 points with seven three-pointers made, paired with five rebounds and seven assists.

Closer to tip-off at 7 p.m. MT in Ball Arena, the status for both Jones and Murray will become clearer, but don't be surprised if one or both miss out on the action back at home after a seven-game road trip.

More Denver Nuggets Content