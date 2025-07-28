NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Bold Denver Nuggets Statement After Trade
While the Denver Nuggets may not have had the flashiest offseason, they drastically improved their team on paper.
The team made a huge gamble when they traded away Michael Porter Jr., breaking up their once-championship core even further. However, they were able to add Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, and Jonas Valanciunas in the process. If the 2025 NBA Playoffs proved anything, it's that the Nuggets could be the best team in the Western Conference if they had depth, and now they have it.
The Nuggets didn't make a blockbuster move like adding Kevin Durant, but NBA legend Charles Barkley believes they had one of the best summers in the league.
“I think (the Nuggets) and the Houston Rockets have probably had the best summers (in the NBA),” Barkley said to Sean Keeler of the Denver Post. "And (the Nuggets), they’ve got the best player in the world. They just needed some more depth. They kind of broke the team up after they won the first championship (2023), and that’s really unfortunate. (They’ve) still got the best player."
Barkley went on to add that he believes the Denver Nuggets had the best chance at beating the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder. While one could argue that the Indiana Pacers may have had the best chance, the Nuggets easily had the best chance in the Western Conference.
"They probably had the best chance of beating OKC,” Barkley added. “So it’s not like they were that far off. But like I say, them and the Rockets have both had great summers. So that’s all you can say until they start playing. “I thought, in no particular order, the Nuggets, the Rockets (and) the Hawks, those three teams had the best summers.”
On paper, the Denver Nuggets certainly look like a much more improved team than last season. However, nothing can be for certain until the team starts playing the games. Adding Dario Saric to the roster last season should be reason enough to understand the idea.