NBA Legend Makes Bold LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony Statement
The 2003 NBA Draft will forever be noted as one of the best in league history, with guys like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, and five more All-Stars being taken that year.
As expected, the Rookie of the Year race that year was as competitive as could be, especially between Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony.
James averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, leading the Cavaliers to a 35-47 record and falling short of the postseason. Of course, James brought home the Rookie of the Year award, but Anthony undoubtedly made a case for himself.
Anthony averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, leading the Nuggets to a 43-39 record and a playoff appearance, but lost in the first round. Still, many believe Anthony deserved to win the award for his team's success, including NBA legend and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady.
McGrady joined Anthony on his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast to reveal that he believes he should have won Rookie of the Year over James.
"You knew Melo, Bron, and those dudes were gonna be tough. Honestly, I mean, no shade to anybody, but I thought he should have won Rookie of the Year because you took your team to the playoffs,” McGrady said. “That is a tremendous accomplishment for a rookie to come in, have that spotlight on him, like that, and to get slighted on Rookie of the Year, I ain't like that at all.”
Anthony likely takes the crown for the best rookie in NBA history to not win Rookie of the Year, but it was certainly challenging for him to take the crown from James, who was one of the most anticipated prospects the league has ever seen.