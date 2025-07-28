NBA Star Nikola Jokic Makes Big Offseason Decision
The 2025 EuroBasket is set to tip off on August 27, as fans patiently wait for their opportunity to watch some of the NBA's biggest stars play some offseason basketball. Superstars like Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are set to play this year, but a new announcement confirmed another star will be representing his country.
Fans were unsure whether Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic would suit up for Serbia for this year's EuroBasket tournament, but the three-time NBA MVP made it official. On Monday, Serbia released its official roster, headlined by Jokic.
Via FIBA EuroBasket: "Best team in Europe? 🇷🇸"
Serbia coming out with a JUGGERNAUT roster for EuroBasket 2025!"
Jokic, 30, averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game last season with 57.6/41.7/80.0 shooting splits, putting together another historic campaign but falling short of the MVP award and an NBA Finals appearance.
Now, Jokic will spend over two weeks leading up to the 2025-26 NBA season representing his country, which is great for the superstar center and Serbia, but can be bad for the Nuggets, who would prefer their franchise player not to risk injury and get some extra rest.
Jokic and Serbia will have a great shot at winning the EuroBasket tournament this year, as he is surrounded by elite international talent. Jokic has some notable NBA players around him, including Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Topic, Nikola Jovic, Vasilije Micic, Filip Petrusev, and Tristan Vukcevic.
This is a big decision by Jokic to suit up for Jokic this offseason, but he certainly has a EuroBasket championship on his mind.