New Photo Reveals Concerning Look at Russell Westbrook's Hand Injury
The NBA free agency market this offseason has been noted as a weaker group of players, but two future Hall of Fame point guards have been making some noise in Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook, 36, may be well past his prime and a much different player than when he won the NBA MVP in 2017, but he can undoubtedly still make an impact. Westbrook played the 2024-25 season with the Denver Nuggets, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, but faced multiple injury concerns that could impact him for the rest of his career.
After the season ended, Westbrook announced that he underwent surgery to repair two breaks in his right hand that he suffered in his lone year in Denver.
Via Bleacher Report: "Russell Westbrook announces he's undergoing surgery on his right hand to fix 'two breaks' he suffered during the season"
Westbrook recently spoke at the ESPYs, and many fans pointed out how bad his hand looked. One picture of his injured hand has gone viral on social media.
Via sbnbasketball: "New photo reveals the condition of Russell Westbrook’s hand after playing through injury all year 😬 (Swipe)
This was his hand at the ESPYS, following surgery after the Nuggets’ elimination."
Of course, Westbrook is likely still recovering from his hand surgery, but it is not a great look for an aging point guard still trying to find a new job on the open market.