Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Thunder Game 6
After losing the last two games, the Denver Nuggets have fallen behind 3-2 in their second-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, the Nuggets have their backs against the wall heading into Thursday night's Game 6, needing a win to keep their season alive.
The Nuggets jumped out to an early ten-point lead over the Thunder in Game 6, but Oklahoma City stormed back to take a 61-58 lead by halftime.
The Thunder have been led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 14 first-half points on 4-6 shooting, while Denver's Nikola Jokic continues to shine.
Jokic has been dominant in the playoffs so far, as he finished Thursday's first half with 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals, while getting help from Jamal Murray and Christian Braun to keep the Nuggets in the game.
With his seven first-half rebounds in Game 6, Jokic passed LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard for 40th place on the NBA all-time playoff rebound list with 1,143 and counting.
Jokic is coming off one of the best playoff performances of his career, dropping 44 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals on 17-25 shooting from the field and 5-7 from three-point range in a loss, but is certainly trying to do all he can to get Denver in the win column on Thursday.
The Nuggets ended the first half on a 12-3 run, but they still face a three-point deficit. Denver will certainly need more firepower in the second half and will likely need Jokic to step up even more on the offensive end to ensure they keep their season alive and force a Game 7.