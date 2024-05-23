Nuggets GM Makes Controversial Statement on Roster After Loss to Timberwolves
After being eliminated in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets have some questions to answer this summer. While this roster certainly does not need an overhaul, having just followed an NBA championship with a very solid regular season, it is reasonable for Denver to feel that upgrades are needed in order to get back to that championship level.
What most people feel the Nuggets need to upgrade is their bench, and particularly the backup center position. While Nikola Jokic will always take the large majority of available center minutes, he cannot play 48 minutes every game, and could certainly use a more productive backup.
This is something many would classify as a glaring hole in Denver's roster this season, but Nuggets General Manager Calvin Booth believes the team does not have any glaring goals on their roster, and shared that with the media on Thursday.
This is a controversial statement, because while Denver does have one of the more complete rosters in basketball, their lack of a consistent backup for Jokic certainly hurt them in the playoffs. This showed itself in the heavy minutes Denver was forced to play Jokic, which certainly could have impacted his performance late in games.
It will be interesting to see what Denver does with their roster this summer, because the Western Conference is only getting better each year.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets