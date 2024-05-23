Inside The Nuggets

Nuggets GM Makes Controversial Statement on Roster After Loss to Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets believe in their current roster

Joey Linn

May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; General wide view during game seven between the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Denver Nuggets of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; General wide view during game seven between the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Denver Nuggets of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After being eliminated in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets have some questions to answer this summer. While this roster certainly does not need an overhaul, having just followed an NBA championship with a very solid regular season, it is reasonable for Denver to feel that upgrades are needed in order to get back to that championship level.

What most people feel the Nuggets need to upgrade is their bench, and particularly the backup center position. While Nikola Jokic will always take the large majority of available center minutes, he cannot play 48 minutes every game, and could certainly use a more productive backup.

This is something many would classify as a glaring hole in Denver's roster this season, but Nuggets General Manager Calvin Booth believes the team does not have any glaring goals on their roster, and shared that with the media on Thursday. 

This is a controversial statement, because while Denver does have one of the more complete rosters in basketball, their lack of a consistent backup for Jokic certainly hurt them in the playoffs. This showed itself in the heavy minutes Denver was forced to play Jokic, which certainly could have impacted his performance late in games. 

It will be interesting to see what Denver does with their roster this summer, because the Western Conference is only getting better each year.

Related Articles

Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection

Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets

Nuggets Starter Shares Amazing Message About Nikola Jokic

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.