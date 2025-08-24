Nuggets Star Aaron Gordon Shares Big Personal Goal for 2025-26 NBA Season
The Denver Nuggets have been viewed as a contender for a few seasons now, and that's been proven true by the 2023 NBA Finals victory over the Miami Heat. This past season, the Nuggets crossed paths with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals. A matchup between the top two MVP candidates, OKC edged them out in seven games.
With the Thunder having a more complete team, the Nuggets decided to make some moves this offseason, acquiring Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr. Denver also returns key members from their core, including Aaron Gordon. Viewed as a "glue guy" on the team, he truly can do so much more.
In four games last season without Nikola Jokic, Gordon averaged 25 points and 6 rebounds per game, including a 38-point performance in a win over the Golden State Warriors. Now heading into his 12th season in the NBA, Gordon is looking to continue to improve as a player.
Recently, speaking with 361Sport_Official in an interview, Gordon revealed the one personal goal he has going into next season.
Aaron Gordon's Top Goal For Next Season
When asked what his biggest improvement was last season, Gordon pointed out his three-point shot, going from 1.9 attempts per game the season prior to 3.4 attempts per game this last season. Shooting at a 43.6% rate, which was near the top of the NBA, Gordon doesn't want to stop there.
"So now I'm just gonna increase the volume and hopefully increase the percentage as well," Gordon added.
Gordon has changed so much as a player from what he was like with the Orlando Magic. Being forced into a wing/small forward role with the Magic, Gordon was never used in the right role, and it seemed as though his future wasn't going to be in Orlando. And during the 2020-21 season, Orlando sent him to Denver, and he's become a fan favorite ever since.
While Gordon can definitely step up into a bigger offensive role if needed, he's just one of the best players in the NBA at filling his role. Whether it's cutting at the right time or playing great defense, championship teams need players like him if they want to get over the hump.
Unless Denver shocks everyone and decides to trade him, Gordon should be with the Nuggets through the 2028-29 season, assuming he accepts his $37.1 million player option.
