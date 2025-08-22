Nuggets Champion Throws Fire at Lakers With Recent Comments
If there's one team the Los Angeles Lakers just can't figure out, it's the Denver Nuggets. In back-to-back seasons, the Nuggets confidently eliminated the Lakers during the playoffs.
For the past few seasons, the Nuggets have decimated the Lakers in both the regular season and playoffs. Not including the playoffs, the Nuggets had defeated the Lakers for five straight games.
While Nuggets fans loved the matchup against the Lakers, it looks like the players loved it just as much. During a recent interview on the Glory Daze Podcast, Nuggets champion Michael Porter Jr. let loose on his thoughts about facing the Lakers.
“‘I used to love those series’ against the Lakers,” Porter Jr. said. “They always thought they could beat us but they never did. I always had good series against the Lakers. I don’t know what it was but I always cooked the Lakers. I just think that they didn’t really have a guy, a matchup for me that was trying to come off of screens.”
“Those series against ‘Bron were dope,” Porter Jr. added. “He’s the epitome of greatness is sports, and to be able to go into LA, we swept them one year. The other year we beat them 4-1 or 4-2, I think. It was a good feeling, and when you have so much respect for somebody like I do for LeBron, and to be able to go head-to-head and come out on top, it was lit, I’m not even gonna lie.”
How the Nuggets Matchup Against the Lakers Without Porter Jr.
In 14 playoff games against the Lakers, Michael Porter Jr. averaged 16.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 51/45/77 shooting from the field. His hot shooting and rebounding ability have been a pivotal piece in consistently defeating Los Angeles.
Without Porter Jr., the Denver Nuggets will have to look at the newly acquired Cam Johnson to step up in his place. Fortunately, Johnson is capable of scoring like Porter Jr., but his rebounding will need a greater effort.
Last season with the Brooklyn Nets, Cam Johnson averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 48/39/89 shooting from the field. The numbers are similar, but still aren't quite an exact replacement.
