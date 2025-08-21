Pressure Building on Russell Westbrook Decision After New Report
The NBA has seen some legendary point guards in recent memory, headlined by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, but there are a few superstars right behind him. One of the most notable point guards over the past decade has been Russell Westbrook, who has cemented himself in NBA history.
Westbrook became the first NBA player to average a triple-double since legendary point guard Oscar Robertson, while breaking the record for most triple-doubles in a single season. In that historic 2016-17 run, Westbrook also took home MVP, led the league in scoring, and practically cemented himself as a future Hall of Famer.
Russell Westbrook's future
Since his legendary tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook has spent time with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, and, most recently, the Denver Nuggets.
Westbrook finished a one-year tenure in Denver by declining his player option for the 2025-26 season, as he averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game through 75 appearances with the franchise. Now, however, there is concern about whether or not he will play another NBA game.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday that the Sacramento Kings are the only team willing to bring in Westbrook, and if that falls through, he might not find a new team at all.
“We are still waiting to see what other moves could come in Sacramento before the Kings try to bring in Russell Westbrook,” Fischer said. “And that’s been the one home all along that we really have looked at for Russell Westbrook. And that is still the home I have heard earlier this week for Russell Westbrook — if he’s gonna be in the NBA at all, honestly.”
Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, showed that he still has some gas left in the tank last season, and it would be a shame if he had to hang them up early due to a lack of interest across the league. At his worst, Westbrook is a hustle player with a high motor who can play defense, rebound, and be a playmaker, and as a veteran presence, there should be plenty more teams willing to take a chance on him.