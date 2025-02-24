Russell Westbrook and Why Not? Foundation Expand Impactful New Partnership
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook and his Why Not? Foundation officially launched the Changing Lives From Scratch fund with Little Kitchen Academy (LKA) in July, 2024. Launching at the LKA location in Century City, Westbrook and his foundation have now expanded the partnership to Denver.
The partnership aims to give over 10,000 kids from underserved communities grants, scholarships, and other resources to learn culinary skills. On Friday, Westbrook and Little Kitchen Academy hosted an event at LKA’s Denver-Cherry Creek location. The event was to benefit underserved Colorado kids and teens through the Changing Lives From Scratch Fund. At the event, Westbrook interacted with attendees by taking pictures, signing autographs, and speaking about the impact this partnership seeks to make.
Speaking with Nuggets on SI, Westbrook shared the importance of bringing this partnership to Denver - something he knew was a possibility before signing with his new team.
“I think it's very important,” Westbrook said. “I think it was honestly a plus knowing that already, with me coming to Denver. Partnering with Little Kitchen Academy, this Changing Lives From Scratch Fund initially in LA and moving into another part of the world, to me it just shows the impact. I'm lucky and blessed enough to partner with them and bring it here to Denver. I’m excited to be able to do that, obviously working in LA and other places as well.”
So much of what Westbrook does off the court is aimed at building up the youth. This partnership is another example of that, which Westbrook emphasized on Friday.
“I think when you go to the core values of not just the Why Not? Foundation, but the Little Kitchen Academy and what they stand for and what's important, it aligns perfectly,” Westbrook said. “And that's one thing I look for always in partnerships and investments and anything that I want to be a part of. It’s a huge part of my ecosystem and my core values to be able to give back to the inner city, give back to kids that don't have the same opportunity as others. I’m grateful to be able to do that with programs like this and find ways to be able to exert that into the kitchen.”
While this partnership has now expanded to Denver, it began in Los Angeles where Westbrook is constantly finding ways to impact his hometown. To him, that makes the partnership even more special.
“Everywhere I go, I always represent where I’m from,” Westbrook said. “I’m proud of where I grew up. I'm proud of the inner city and where I grew up. The values, the lessons that has taught me. So I always make it a point to emphasize that I'm from LA and everything that l’m obviously trying to build is from Los Angeles. And then I want to be able to expand. Obviously to Denver, and keep expanding globally.”
During 2023 media day with the Los Angeles Clippers, Westbrook told reporters he doesn’t believe in the “championship or bust” mindset. While he is one of the most competitive players to ever touch an NBA court, Westbrook said he doesn’t view the success of a season or career solely through the lens of a championship. Instead, the 2017 MVP wants his platform as an NBA star to be used to impact others. To him, that’s how success is measured.
“Honestly, I don’t know why people got confused,” Westbrook said of his 2023 comments. “I was very straightforward with what I meant. It’s what I meant. Because I’m one of the most competitive to ever play the game. And I want to win a championship at the highest level. But sometimes that’s not how it works out… You can try your best and sometimes it may not work. But I know one thing, that I can put my best foot forward in giving back to the community, and I know that regardless of what position I’m in and where I’m at and how good of a game I have, I can do that every single day. And to me, that creates - I know people like to use the word legacy, it creates impact. I just love the ability to be able to use the platform and use basketball as a vehicle to be able to do that.”