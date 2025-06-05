Russell Westbrook Announces Major Decision
Last offseason, the Denver Nuggets took a chance on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook, and the former NBA MVP gave the team much more of a spark than expected.
Westbrook, 36, averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, reviving his career in his first year with the Nuggets. Coming off a couple of underwhelming seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers, the Nuggets were likely unsure what they would be getting out of Westbrook, but he certainly revived his career in Denver.
The Nuggets signed Westbrook to a two-year, $6.7 million deal last summer, but he has a player option for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Westbrook could certainly opt out and look to find a new team in free agency, but at age 36, there is a possibility he decides to hang them up.
However, in a recent Instagram post, Westbrook confirmed that he will not be retiring and will be gearing up for his 18th NBA season.
Via Russell Westbrook: "I am a Force of Nature.
Seventeen in the 📕.
Thankful and Grateful for the continued journey.
Eighteen on the way.
-The Brodie"
Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star, NBA MVP, two-time scoring champ, three-time assist champ, and an undeniable future Hall of Famer. However, Westbrook is still missing an NBA championship and has only made one Finals appearance in his 17-year career.
Westbrook could head into free agency, on the hunt to join a different championship contender, but the veteran point guard seems to have found a good home in Denver.