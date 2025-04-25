Russell Westbrook Dealing With Injury in Clippers-Nuggets Game 3
The Denver Nuggets kicked off their highly anticipated first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers in impressive fashion, picking up a huge overtime win in Game 1 to take a commanding 1-0 series lead.
The unsung hero for the Nuggets in Game 1? Veteran point guard Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook made some fantastic plays down the stretch of their Game 1 win, and despite a Game 2 loss to even the series, the 2017 NBA MVP showed again how valuable he is.
Through the first two games of the series, Westbrook averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. However, in a huge Game 3, Westbrook is questionable to return due to left foot inflammation.
Westbrook was able to suit up for nine minutes in the first half of Thursday's game, dropping just three points, one rebound, and one assist on 1-5 shooting, all coming from three-point range.
Westbrook reportedly rolled his foot/ankle in pregame warmup and attempted to play through it, but it ultimately became too much.
The stat sheet does not always tell the entire story, as Westbrook's impact on the game goes far deeper than his numbers. There are very few players who hustle as much as Westbrook does, even as a 36-year-old former MVP winner, and it is hard for anyone else on the Nuggets to replicate that impact.
Westbrook playing against his former team has been a great story, and now that the series has gone to LA, the Nuggets could be in trouble, especially with a likely Game 3 loss.