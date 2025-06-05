Russell Westbrook Reportedly Expected to Receive Massive Offer
Last offseason, coming off an underwhelming second-round playoff exit, the Denver Nuggets turned to free agency to surprisingly add a future Hall of Famer. While he is well past his prime, Russell Westbrook proved to have some gas left in the tank this season for the Nuggets.
In his debut season in Denver, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, but most of his impact does not show up on the stat sheet. Not only is Westbrook a valuable leader to have, but he is also one of the most prominent hustle players in the NBA, giving his all every single night.
Westbrook, the 2017 NBA MVP, is an undeniable Hall of Famer and one of the greatest point guards in league history, but the 36-year-old is likely nearing the end of his career. However, could the veteran point guard shock the world by making the jump overseas before he retires?
According to European basketball reporter Nemanja Zoric, Israeli basketball club Hapoel Tel Aviv is expected to make Westbrook a historic offer.
"Hapoel Tel Aviv has made initial contact with former NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook," Zoric posted. "I'm told the Eurocup champions are planning to make him an offer with a salary never seen before in European basketball."
Hapoel Tel Aviv are the defending EuroCup champions, and a couple of notable former NBA players have come through the organization. Most recently, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley suited up for Hapoel Tel Aviv before the two sides mutually agreed to part ways.
Of course, Westbrook is not expected to make the leap overseas, but the right offer could at least make him think about it.