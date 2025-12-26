Nikola Jokic Makes Unreal NBA History in Nuggets Christmas Win

It was a dominant night for Nikola Jokic during the Denver Nuggets' overtime 142-138 Christmas Day victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, and one where he also found his way to a never-before-seen stat line in NBA history.

With his 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists in his 43 minutes against the Timberwolves, Jokic became the first-ever player to log a statline of 55-15-15. That historic mark, of course, also led to a critical overtime victory after a near Minnesota comeback.

Denver was without some serious firepower in this one. Now being down three of their typical starters—Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Cameron—ultimately led to the duo of Jokic and Jamal Murray having the pathway for big-time outings.

Jamal Murray had 35 points and 10 assists on his behalf, cashing in on an impressive eight threes throughout the night, fueling the fire to his lingering All-Star buzz.

Nikola Jokic Made History vs. Minnesota

Dec 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) following a time out in the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For Jokic in particular, that scoring surge came in an explosive way after the Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards pushed things to overtime, as he logged a staggering 18 points in the five minutes of extra time, also coming in as the most points in an overtime period in NBA history.

Most points scored in an overtime period in NBA history:



Nikola Jokic - 18 (tonight)

Stephen Curry - 17 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) December 26, 2025

It was an overtime period that had even looked like it was well wrapped up in favor of the Timberwolves after a 9-0 run to open the first couple of minutes, but then, after a fiery scoring explosion from Jokic, it left Minnesota coming back down to earth pretty quickly.

With such a performance under his belt, Jokic is now averaging 29.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 11.0 assists, leading the Nuggets near the top of the Western Conference with a 22-8 record, and even without over half of their typical starters in the mix, still proving that they can be a potent offense that can keep them in any game.

Now after yet another unprecedented night, Jokic's MVP conversations for the fourth of his career will only continue to grow louder, and so long as the Nuggets are without their trio of wings, they'll need their all-time big man to continue shouldering that extensive load to keep this team afloat atop a talented Western Conference.

