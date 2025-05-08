Inside The Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes NBA History in Thunder-Nuggets Game 2

OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made NBA history in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets

Logan Struck

May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles down the court against the Denver Nuggets during the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder won a league-best 68 games in the regular season, led by NBA MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the superstar point guard is certainly looking to ride his hot hand to a championship.

Well, the Thunder seemed to have met their match in the second round of the playoffs, losing Game 1 to the Denver Nuggets. In their Game 1 loss, Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists on 12-26 shooting, but he did not let Oklahoma City suffer the same fate in Game 2.

Not only did the Thunder set the NBA record for most points in a half in playoff history with 87 in Wednesday's Game 2, but Gilgeous-Alexander put together a historic performance.

Gilgeous-Alexander ended his night after just three quarters due to an unmountable lead, but his three-quarter performance was off the charts. In just 30 minutes of action, Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 34 points, 4 rebounds, and 8 assists on hyper-efficient 11-13 shooting from the field and 11-11 from the free-throw line.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished his night with a +51 plus/minus, the highest mark in a playoff game in NBA play-by-play history.

The record was previously held by LeBron James, Desmond Bane, and Jimmy Butler, who each reached a +46 in their respective games. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to cement his 2024-25 campaign in the record books, especially as he does this against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and company.

The Thunder tying the series at 1-1 was certainly expected, but as they head back to Denver for Games 3 and 4, the Nuggets remain in a good position despite the blowout.

