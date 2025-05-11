Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Thunder History vs Nuggets in Game 4
The Denver Nuggets made a statement when they took a 2-1 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they were not able to repeat their success on Sunday. In Game 4, the Thunder picked up a convincing win in Denver, even though both teams struggled to score the ball.
The Nuggets and Thunder combined to shoot just 33.5% from the field and 24.4% from beyond the arc on Sunday, but NBA MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ultimately took OKC over the hump.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished Game 4 with 25 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals on 8-19 shooting from the field and 9-12 from the free-throw line.
Gilgeous-Alexander has quickly cemented himself among the best in Thunder franchise history, and this playoff run gives him the opportunity to truly take the throne.
With his strong performance in Sunday's win, Gilgeous-Alexander became the fastest player in Thunder history to record 200+ points, 50+ rebounds, and 50+ assists in a single postseason.
Of course, the Thunder will go as far as Gilgeous-Alexander takes them, but the Nuggets have held their own against the likely MVP and company in this series. Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC to a 68-win regular season, but the Nuggets have already caught them twice in this second-round series.
The Nuggets were able to hold Gilgeous-Alexander to just 18 points on 7-22 shooting in their Game 3 win, but slowing him down is much easier said than done.
The Thunder and Nuggets will now travel back to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Tuesday.