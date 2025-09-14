Six-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly Chose Nuggets Over International Route
The Denver Nuggets were one of the best teams in the NBA last season, in large part due to the production from Nikola Jokic and his historic triple-double season. After making it past the Los Angeles Clippers in a hard-fought seven-game series, they came up just short against the Oklahoma City Thunder in another seven-game series.
However, losing to the Thunder might've been exactly what the Nuggets needed, opening their eyes to the glaring weaknesses on their roster with depth and concerns around Michael Porter Jr. Therefore, this offseason, the Nuggets have addressed those issues in hand, bringing in Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas to the team.
After being viewed as a top-heavy team last season, the Nuggets now have more flexibility to be competitive when stars like Jokic and Jamal Murray aren't on the floor. While the four players mentioned above are the biggest names Denver has added, there are some additions they've made that could make an impact down the line.
One of those is Moses Brown, whom the Nuggets signed to an Exhibit 10 contract, as he'll look to compete for a roster spot or just end up with the Grand Rapids Gold. While the Nuggets have Valanciunas to back up Jokic, Brown will get a chance to compete with DaRon Holmes for a chance at the third string center spot.
However, Brown almost didn't end up in Denver, as according to Chinese basketball reporter Zhang Duo, Brown drew interest from several Chinese teams before signing with the Nuggets. While Brown could've likely received more guaranteed money and a better opportunity, he decided to bet on himself with the Nuggets.
Moses Brown's Career To This Point
A former Top 50 recruit, Brown played one season with UCLA, averaging 9.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while starting in 31 of 32 appearances. Brown probably could've stayed around college to improve his draft stock, but he instead declared for the 2019 NBA Draft and went undrafted.
He began his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, but really proved himself with the OKC Thunder, starting in 32 games and averaging 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in the 2020-21 season. Based on that season, it's been enough for him to hang around the NBA for a few seasons, as he's appeared in games for seven different NBA teams.
Set to turn 26 years old before the start of the season, perhaps learning alongside Valanciunas and Jokic could just be what Brown needs to establish himself as a quality reserve big in the NBA.