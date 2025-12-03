Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Sends Warning Message to Rest of NBA

After winning the NBA Finals in 2023, the Denver Nuggets have failed to even reach the Western Conference Finals in two consecutive years. However, a busy 2025 offseason with some of the league's best acquisitions could put them back on top.

While joining new Nuggets teammate Cam Johnson's podcast, The Old Man And The Three, Aaron Gordon shared his expectations for this season while warning the rest of the NBA of what is to come.

"Just be Cam Johnson. Be yourself," Gordon told Johnson. "That's it. That's all we need. Everything else will take care of itself. And at the end of the day, I believe we're going to be the ones that walk off with the win. We'll be the last team to win. Everybody else is going to hold an L at the end of the season, except for us. We're going to be the ones to win at the end of the season. All you've got to do is just be yourself."

"Just be Cam Johnson. Be yourself. That's it. That's all we need." -- Aaron Gordon gives Cam Johnson advice as he transitions to being on the Denver Nuggets 🚨 OM3 EPISODE 1 WITH AARON GORDON IS OFFICIALLY LIVE EVERYWHERE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/c5GHa6swAH — TheOldManAndTheThree (@OldManAndThree) December 2, 2025

Nuggets set up for a championship run?

Granted, this episode was filmed before the 2025-26 season started, but Gordon made it clear that the Nuggets will be successful as long as Johnson can play his game. Now, 20 games into the season, the Nuggets are 14-6 and Gordon is sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring strain, but things are trending up for the new-look Denver team.

New additions like Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr. are making big impacts in Denver, adding more firepower to this already loaded Nuggets roster built around three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are both playing at an extremely high level, and as Johnson continues to fit into their system, they will keep getting better.

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Over his last eight games, Johnson is averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 54.9% from the field and 55.3% from three, and as Gordon would say, he is just being himself. After a rough start to his Nuggets tenure, Johnson is getting much more comfortable. When Johnson is playing like this, the Nuggets' chances of winning a title drastically improve.

More Denver Nuggets Content