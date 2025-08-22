The NBA Is Making a Big Mistake With Russell Westbrook
In the 2024 NBA offseason, the Denver Nuggets took a chance on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook, signing him to a two-year deal worth $6.8 million and a second-year player option.
The Nuggets took a chance on Westbrook after many considered him "washed up," as he was coming off a few polarizing seasons with the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. However, the 2017 NBA MVP winner revived his career in Denver.
While Westbrook was not dropping triple-doubles night after night like he was in his prime, he put together a surprisingly productive 2024-25 campaign. In his lone season with the Nuggets, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from three-point range, his highest mark since his MVP season.
So, what's the problem?
Westbrook proved that he can be an effective player, but not as a ball-dominant 30-point per game scorer, but as a valuable glue guy. Westbrook revived his career as a Nugget, but the 36-year-old made a questionable move by declining his player option, allowing him to hit the open market.
Whether that was a mutual decision between the Nuggets and Westbrook, or it was all him, he is now just sitting in free agency, unsigned. As we approach September, the expectation has been that Westbrook will find a new home, but a new report suggests he is having a hard time with that.
NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that the Sacramento Kings are the only team interested in Westbrook, and if that does not work out, then he could remain unsigned.
“We are still waiting to see what other moves could come in Sacramento before the Kings try to bring in Russell Westbrook,” Fischer said. “And that’s been the one home all along that we really have looked at for Russell Westbrook. And that is still the home I have heard earlier this week for Russell Westbrook — if he’s gonna be in the NBA at all, honestly.”
NBA teams need to wake up
The stigma around Westbrook is very questionable, as many still see him as an unproductive ballhog who pads his stats and does not care about his teammates. In reality, Westbrook is one of the most team-first stars in the NBA, and the majority of teammates he has played with would be the first to vouch for him.
Despite his age and offensive inconsistencies, any competitive NBA team should be fighting to sign Westbrook. A 36-year-old former MVP who still fights for every loose ball, chases down every rebound, plays high-intensity defense, and will always be there to support his team should not go unsigned, and it is ridiculous that it has gotten to this point.