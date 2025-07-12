Yang Hansen’s Nikola Jokic Statement Goes Viral
The Portland Trail Blazers shocked the NBA world on draft night, selecting a prospect about 20-30 spots higher than many experts predicted. However, that prospect was none other than 7-foot-3 phenom Yang Hansen, and he undoubtedly has star potential.
Of course, Hansen has a clear size advantage over most competitors, but his skill set is what separates him. In his NBA Summer League debut, Hansen dropped 10 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks on 3-7 shooting from the field and 1-3 from beyond the arc.
Via NBA: "The Yang Hansen show premiered in Las Vegas tonight!
🏀10 PTS
🏀4 REB
🏀5 AST
🏀3 BLK
A walking highlight reel in his Trail Blazers summer debut.
Hansen had an impressive performance to kick off his NBA career, but he truly shined as a playmaker, especially for his size. Many fans saw a resemblance to Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic with some of the insane passes that Hansen had.
Via Jake Weinbach: "HansenYang is legit.
The 20-year-old center has an exceptionally high IQ for his age, crafty footwork, and an all-around skill set that fills up the box score. There are definitely shades of Jokić in his game.
Buy stock in Yang before it’s too late 📈"
After his Summer League debut, Hansen was asked what questions he would ask Nikola Jokic when he plays against the Nuggets this year, and his response has gone viral.
"Picture? Signature, please?" Hansen said, translated to English.
Yang Hansen has immediately become a fan favorite at the Summer League, and idolizing and modeling his game after three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic seems like a great idea, especially for a player of his size and skill.