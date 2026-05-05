3 NBA Stars the Nuggets Could Aggressively Target on Trade Market

The Denver Nuggets are expected to make significant roster changes this offseason. As they continue to try to capitalize on their championship window around three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, could they try to surround him with another star?

This season, he had his first-ever All-Star teammate in Jamal Murray, but they could look at other options. There are some ideal scenarios in which the Nuggets keep both Jokic and Murray, while adding a third star to maximize their chances at a championship. Here are a few options they could look at this offseason:

Rockets F Kevin Durant

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on from the court during the final minutes of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant, a 16-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer, has struggled to find a good home over the last several years. Getting moved around constantly, Durant could be on his way out again after just one season with the Houston Rockets.

Despite being 37 years old, though, he is still playing at a high level. This season, he averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, while shooting 52.0% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range. Durant had a quietly impressive season while playing in 78 of Houston's 82 games. Unfortunately, though, his only serious injury of the season came at a costly time, sidelining him for five of Houston's six playoff games.

🚨 KD PASSES MJ 🚨



With this three, Kevin Durant passes Michael Jordan for 5th on the all-time SCORING list! pic.twitter.com/byqx3AFLer — NBA (@NBA) March 22, 2026

Durant is a proven superstar, and after the Nuggets' offense stalled in their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he could be the exact player they need to get over the hump again.

Durant signed a two-year extension worth $90 million with a player option for the 2027-28 season. While it would still be an expensive move to make, he is owed less than both Jokic and Murray, and could be worth a short-term rental.

Wizards F/C Anthony Davis

Jan 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after being fouled against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter at the Golden 1 Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

This might ruffle a few more feathers than other stars around the league, but on paper, the idea of pairing Anthony Davis with Jokic would be a dream come true. Of course, we have to address his injury concerns, as he cannot seem to stay healthy, but he would be the ideal frontcourt partner for Jokic.

Not only is Davis a superstar offensively, but when healthy, he is one of the league's best defenders. And, due to his injury concerns, he could be one of the cheapest stars on the market, potentially getting moved before even suiting up for the Washington Wizards.

Anthony Davis could be traded again, per @ChrisBHaynes



"I do think there's a good chance that he may end up somewhere else by the time next season starts"



(Via @SiriusXMNBA / h/t @Fullcourtpass ) pic.twitter.com/V67kCyg4yy — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 30, 2026

There are obvious reservations for paying an injury-prone star $58.5 million next season with a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. It could be silly for the Nuggets to even take that risk while already being financially limited, but the upside has to make them consider it.

Davis would make up for Jokic's defensive lapses while being able to thrive next to him offensively. If the Nuggets are able to get a healthy season out of Davis, they would be championship frontrunners. However, that is obviously a big ask.

Celtics G Derrick White

Apr 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) returns the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While White is a zero-time All-Star, he could be the player the Nuggets need. Coming off a first-round playoff exit in which he underperformed, the two-time All-Defensive star could be hitting the market at a reasonable cost.

White still has three years left on his four-year, $118 million contract with a 2028-29 player option, making him the most inexpensive star on this list, and potentially the most realistic. The Nuggets desperately need defensive help, and White is one of the best guard defenders in the game, while being able to hold his own offensively.

DERRICK WHITE DEFENSE.

DERRICK WHITE BUCKET.



CELTICS BACK WITHIN 8!



📺 76ers/Celtics Game 7 on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/A37AHsq0Bb — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2026

White has proven to be one of the most valuable "glue guys" in the NBA over the past few years, although he has elevated past the role player status, even earning some attention as a potential All-Star. Coming off a down year, it could be the perfect opportunity for the Nuggets to acquire a two-way talent of his caliber.

Durant, Davis, and White all bring different things to the table as the Nuggets shuffle through trade scenarios this offseason, but these three have to be on their board of potential targets.

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