Three Takeaways From Nuggets' Season-Ending Loss to Timberwolves

A Game 5 win gave the Denver Nuggets hope of a potential 3-1 comeback. However, a Game 6 loss ended their season. The Nuggets knew the Minnesota Timberwolves were going to give them trouble in this first-round series, but nobody expected Denver to lose in six.

The Nuggets walked into Minneapolis with an injury advantage over the Timberwolves, who were without Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Ayo Dosunmu, and Kyle Anderson. Sure, the Nuggets were without Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson, but this was a wildly disappointing loss to finish their season.

Here are a few instant takeaways from Denver's season-ending loss to Minnesota:

Jokic did what he could

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) guards in the third quarter during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets desperately needed their star power to step up with their backs against the wall in Game 6. While Jokic's poor interior defense was on full display as the Timberwolves hung 64 points in the paint, he did everything he could on the offensive end to help the Nuggets.

Jokic finished the night with 28 points, nine rebounds, and ten assists, while shooting 11-19 from the field. He especially took over in the third quarter with 14 points, and played the entire second half, but it was obviously not enough.

This is just the second time in Jokic's career that he has been knocked out in the first round of the playoffs, marking very unfamiliar territory for the three-time MVP.

Jamal Murray: A playoff dropper?

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

For years, Jamal Murray was known as a playoff riser, but this year was very different. After the best regular season of his career, even earning his first All-Star appearance, he crumbled on the big stage. Granted, Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels did his job in containing and slowing down Murray, as he simply could not get it going.

In a must-win Game 6, Murray dropped just 12 points, shooting 4-17 from the field and 0-2 from three-point range. Murray finished the series shooting just 35.7% from the field and 26.2% from beyond the arc. Of course, the entire Nuggets team fell apart against Minnesota's defense, but Murray failed to step up when the team needed him most.

Murray's future in Denver should be safe, even after this underwhelming playoff run, but this was certainly not what the Nuggets wanted to see out of the $208 million point guard.

This team needs defense

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) talks with referee Zach Zarba (15) after a play during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Sure, Denver's defense was hurt by the absences of Gordon and Watson, but they struggled on the defensive end all season long. Jokic is certainly not known for his defense, and the Timberwolves found plenty of ways to expose the Nuggets in the paint. The Timberwolves found ways to attack Jokic in the paint nearly every possession, and it certainly worked more often than not.

If the Nuggets want to get back to legitimate title contention next season, they need to address their defensive woes. They had the 21st-ranked defense in the league in the regular season, and obviously, their No. 1 offense was not enough to make up for it.

Jokic is not the only defensive weakness on the floor, though, as they struggled to stop the Timberwolves' offense from all over the court. Getting beat off the dribble was a huge problem, as this Nuggets team simply lacks good defenders.

The Nuggets enter the 2026 offseason with plenty of questions needing answers, but for now, they can just reflect on what went wrong in this disastrous first-round series against the Timberwolves.

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